Chief of the main opposition party in Karnali State and Nepali Congress central member Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has said that the Chinese nationals come into the Nepali territory but Nepalis are not allowed to even go near the border points.

He made this remark after making an onsite visit of border pillars between Nepal and China along with a team. He said that the team found that the devnagiri script on the border pillars were found to differ, the size of the border pillar was newly built and remnants of an old border pillar were found.

Speaking at a press conference after making an onsite visit to Limi and Lapcha in ward no. 6 of Namkha rural municipality, Shahi claimed that the Chinese side had built a new border pillar number 12 six months ago in Lolungjong and Limi, Lapcha border area. The building constructed by the Chinese side in Limi Lapcha falls under Nepali territory.

He also said that the field report prepared by the team would be shared at an all-party meeting in the district and to the Chief District Officer, as well as to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the NC Chair and the Chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal