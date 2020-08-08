General

The Sudur Paschim State government has begun collecting swab samples for Corona Virus testing. The health offices in the nine districts have been asked to test Corona Virus at the community level, said Director of the Sudur Paschim Health Directorate Dr Gunaraj Awasthi.

Initially two members each from the family who had a member staying in home quarantine after testing positive will be tested, he said.

As of Friday evening, 40,537 PCR tests for Corona Virus have been carried out in the state, of which 4,760 have tested positive. Seventy per cent of the infected i.e. 3,938 have returned home from isolation centres after recovery.

Likewise, nine people including four in Kailali, two each in Bajhang and Bajura and one in Achham district have died. As per the decision to test Corona Virus at the community level, 450 people were tested in Doti district. “However, the report of all was negative, hence showing that there is no community transmission of the virus,” Dr Awasthi said. Testing through PCR method is currently carried out in Dhangadi of Kaili and Dadedhura, while testing will begin from District Hospital, Baitedi soon.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office, Kanchanpur has delegated authority to the local levels to impose a lockdown or prohibitory order to minimize the risk of Corona Virus. Considering the high risk of infection in the district, the municipalities have been authorized to take decision on their behalf, said assistant Chief District Officer Gokarna Prasad Upadhyaya.

It may be noted that Kanchanpur DAO was the first in the country to impose a lockdown on March 22. As per the decision of the federal home ministry, the odd-even system in transportation has been enforced in the district.

