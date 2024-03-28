T-20 Cricket Series: match between Nepal ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’ cancelled



Kathmandu: The cricket match between Nepal ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’ has been canceled due to rain today.

The first encounter under the T-20 Series scheduled to take place at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground at Kirtipur has been canceled, according to Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). The matches under the Series were to start from today.

Nepal ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’ will be playing three T-20 matches and three one-day games.

Nepal’s senior team played two T-20 matches with Ireland ‘A’ before this. Nepal had won by 2-0 in that Series. Nepal beat Ireland ‘A’ by six wickets in the first match and by 71 runs in the second one.

Source: National News Agency Nepal