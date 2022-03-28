Games

Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea in the first match of the triangular T20 International Cricket Series by 15 runs.

The hosts defeated Papua New Guinea in the match played at the Tribhuvan Cricket Ground in Kirtipur today. Chasing Nepal's victory target of 184 runs, Papua New Guinea lost all their wickets in 19.2 overs and were all out for 168 runs.

Norman Vanua top-scored for Papua New Guinea with 52 runs. For Nepal, Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets each while Avinash Bohara took two and Sompal Kami one. Nepal captain Lamichhane was adjudged the player of the match for his 3 wickets for 22 runs.

Earlier, put into bat, Nepal scored 183 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Asif Sheikh was the top scorer for Nepal with 43 runs. Similarly, Rohit Poudel scored 34, Arif Sheikh 31, Kushal Bhurtel 20, Karan KC 19 and Kushal Malla 11.

Papua New Guinea's Charles Amini, Alei Nao and Chad Soper took two wickets each while Norman Vanua and Riley Hekure took one wicket each.

With the victory, Nepal has added 2 points. Nepal will now play its second match against Malaysia on Wednesday in the series involving Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia. Papua New Guinea and Malaysia will face each other on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal