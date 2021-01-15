General

The trekking agencies' association of Nepal (TAAN) has conducted a day-long hiking in a bid to promote tourism via hiking trail. The TAAN team with the promotion of Nepal Tourism Board Gandaki Province organized the hiking in some 15-km long route from Deurali of Kaski to Jarebar via Kaskikot, Sarangkot and Methlang.

TAAN Chairman Sushil Poudel said, "The hiking was organized to observe the pristine nature and rural fabric, and to know about the historic and cultural importance of the places along the route."

He added that the trekking organized at a time when people are distancing themselves from nature, it would not only promote tourism but also help get rid of city monotony. The domestic tourism dented much with Covid-19 would also be propped up with it, Poudel hoped.

Similarly, Chairman of Pokhara Tourism Council Gopi Bhattarai said the hiking culture was being developed lately. "Nearness to nature with close watch on wildlife, rustic lifestyle, rural culture and sightseeing are integral part of the trekking. It also promotes rural culture and activities," he observed. The Pokhara Valley has numerous trekking routes of both long and short routes, but they need publicity for promotion. The hiking is also regarded good for health, he added.

Chairman at Ward No 24 of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Om Subedi also said hiking trail needs promotion and publicity to augment domestic tourism. Development of tourism, and religious and historic places is equally important, according to him.

Currently, a 3-km trekking route friendly to the disabled people is being constructed from Nagdanda to Deurali. Similarly, the 8-km trekking route in Pokhara-24 and 18 is also being upgraded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal