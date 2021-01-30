General

Tribhuvan Army Club of Nepali Army has won the title under the fourth edition of the Prime Minister Cup One Day Men's Cricket Tournament by defeating APF Club of Armed Police Force by 34 runs in the finals here.

The match was organised at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Tribhuvan Army Club posted 212 runs target to APF Club. However, APF Club failed to achieve the target as it hit only 178 runs in 41.3 overs at the loss of all wickets. Tribhuvan Army Club made 211 runs in allotted 50 overs losing nine wickets. For the team, Hari Chauhan hit highest 58 runs and Sahab Alam 25.

For APF Club, Abhinash Bohora claimed four wickets and Kishor Mahato two. For the team, Aashif Shek made 61 runs while Shankar Rana 21, Subas Khakurel 14, Sumit Maharjan 19 and Sandip Jora 29.

For Tribhuvan Army Club Bikram Sob, Jitendra Mukhiya and Alam took three wickets each. The tournament was organised by the Cricket Association of Nepal with financial support of the National Sports Council. Winners have received Rs 1 million and first runner-up Rs 500,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal