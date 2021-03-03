General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has urged all citizens to take the vaccine against COVID-19 without any hesitation as it has been verified through scientific research.

The Speaker made the appeal while talking to journalists after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the local Minbhawan-based Civil Service Hospital premises today. He also expressed the confidence that the vaccination programme would be successful as the environment for the same was well-managed and convenient.

"I had thought it would be a bit uneasy while taking the vaccine. But it was absolutely not so. I even did not realise that I had been vaccinated whereas I had thought it's about time to take the vaccine. It was all over without me realizing that I was being given the jab," he shared about his experience of taking the vaccine.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also appealed to all citizens to protect oneself from COVID-19 by taking the vaccine against the disease without any doubt.

He said he felt that the humanity has become successful in stepping into a new step of victory over nature with the discovery of the vaccine against COVID-19 and its certification in the context of the whole of humanity facing difficult situation with the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought that it's going to be slightly painful when watching other people being vaccinated. When my turn came, I even did not realise I had been administered the vaccine. It is that simple and painless," he said.

Replying to journalists' question on the current political transition, he said the Supreme Court verdict (to reinstate the House of Representatives) has opened the way to take ahead the constitution, the polity and the democracy in the right way.

He said: "The court verdict has guaranteed that now the politics will also come on track. Justice, democracy and constitution have won, which is important. The rest of the things would become clear with the starting of the House of Representatives session on March 7," he said.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal also urged the people to take the vaccine against COVID-19 without the slightest of hesitation as it has been proved effective through deep study and research carried out by the international community.

On the present political situation of the country, former Prime Minister Nepal said the Supreme Court verdict has protected the democracy and the constitution which were in danger while the political parties would be resolving the 'political impasse' seen at present through the parliament.

Source: National News Agency Nepal