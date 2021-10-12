General

The Taleju Bhawani temple sitated within the Hanumandhoka Durbar area is to be kept open to devotees on the occasion of the Mahanawami this year as the risk of coronavirus infection is lessening.

This temple dedicated to goddess Taleju Bhawani is opened only on the day of Mahanawami or Ashwin Shukla Nawami (the ninth day in the month of Asoj as per lunar calendar) every year. The Mahanawami falls on October 14, Thursday this year.

The temple was not opened last year due to the high risk of COVID-19. However, preparations are made to open the temple this year as many people have been administered vaccines against COVID-19 and the risk is also low, said Sandip Khanal, Chief of Hanumandhoka Durbar Supervision Office. Thousands of devotees line up outside the temple on Mahanawami to pay homage to the goddess.

Meanwhile, the Tulaja Bhawani goddess was taken amidst a ritualistic procession to the Mulchowk area of the Hanumandhoka Durbar Area at auspicious hour of 7.11 this morning, the time fixed by the Nepal Calendar determination Committee. The statue of the goddess will be kept at Mulchowk where a special puja would be offered at midnight on Mahaastami by sacrificing 54 he-goats and 54 he-buffaloes.

The grand statue of the goddess Taleju is placed at Mulchowk and worshipped until the day of Bijaya Dashami. It is taken to the temple sanctum sanctorum on the morning of Bijaya Dashami amidst a religious procession.

Source: National News Agency Nepal