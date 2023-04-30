Key Issues

Talks between Deputy Prime Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and National Innovation Centre Chief Mahabir Pun held at former's office today went positively.

During the meeting, discussions were held about the demands put forth by Pun. Talking to media following the meeting, Pun said the dialogue went positively and an agreement has been reached to form a team for addressing the demands. As he said, the Deputy Prime Minister has sought advice from him to determine the future course of action.

The formation of the talks team is likely by 5:00 pm today and an agreement on the demands are likely by tomorrow, according to Pun. "During today's sitting with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Prime Minister called me twice, so far the dialogue is positive."

It may be noted that Pun is on a sit-in at local Maitighar Mandala beginning on Friday demanding the government prioritised innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

Source: National News Agency Nepal