Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Talks Between Government and Teachers’ Federation Underway


Kathmandu: Talks between the government and the protesting Nepal Teachers’ Federation are currently underway at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions commenced at 8:00 PM, featuring Minister for Education, Science and Technology Raghuji Panta and officials from the Federation. Babu Krishna Bhetuwal, Personal Secretary to Minister Panta, confirmed the ongoing dialogue.



Minister for Home Affairs, Ramesh Lekhak, is also in attendance, while Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel made a brief appearance. The Federation is represented by its President, Laxmi Kishore Subedi, as both parties deliberate on the teachers’ demands.



The talks follow a previous meeting held last Monday, which concluded positively, paving the way for the current discussions. Since April 2, public school teachers have been protesting in Kathmandu, advocating for improved pay and benefits. One of their key demands is the immediate promulgation of the School Education Act to address their concerns.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.