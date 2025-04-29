Talks Between Government and Teachers’ Federation Underway



Kathmandu: Talks between the government and the protesting Nepal Teachers’ Federation are currently underway at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions commenced at 8:00 PM, featuring Minister for Education, Science and Technology Raghuji Panta and officials from the Federation. Babu Krishna Bhetuwal, Personal Secretary to Minister Panta, confirmed the ongoing dialogue.





Minister for Home Affairs, Ramesh Lekhak, is also in attendance, while Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel made a brief appearance. The Federation is represented by its President, Laxmi Kishore Subedi, as both parties deliberate on the teachers’ demands.





The talks follow a previous meeting held last Monday, which concluded positively, paving the way for the current discussions. Since April 2, public school teachers have been protesting in Kathmandu, advocating for improved pay and benefits. One of their key demands is the immediate promulgation of the School Education Act to address their concerns.

