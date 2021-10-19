General

The government and the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav' have held talks on implementing past agreements. Talks were held at the Home Ministry on Tuesday at the initiative of Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Home Secretary Teknarayan Pandey shared that the two sides have agreed to prepare a final list after verifying the status of the issues based on the progress made so far in the list submitted by both sides in the past.

He also said that the next meeting will be held to find an administrative, legal and technical solution on how to address the remaining issues and release the detainees on the basis of the final list prepared.

On behalf of the Government of Nepal, Attorney General Khamma Bahadur Khati, Home Secretary Pandey, Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Uday Raj Sapkota and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Kamal Khatri were present on the occasion. On behalf of the CPN (Maoist), party spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma 'Prakanda' was present.

After the talks, CPN (Maoist) spokesperson Prakanda informed that the talks have moved forward in a positive manner. "The talks have moved forward positively. It is commendable that the government and especially the Home Minister are taking initiative to implement the earlier agreement reached between the government and the party's negotiating team,”said spokesperson Prakanda.

Source: National News Agency Nepal