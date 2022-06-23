General

Lawmaker Sher Bahadur Tamang has sought parliamentary discussion on a bill to regulate and manage hemp farming.

Speaking in a special hour of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, he said as per the legal provision, the copies of bill had to be provided to lawmakers within four days of the registration, but it had not been happened yet. “Two years five months and 16 days had already passed since its registration, but HoR members have not got it. It is the violation of the rights of people’s representatives.”

It may be noted that Tamang had registered the bill on February 22, 2020.

As he explained, research has already proved marijuana a medicinal plant and its therapeutic uses for HIV and cancer like diseases. He urged the House to proceed with legalizing marijuana farming for utilizing its medicinal qualities.

Likewise, Dr Dila Sangraula echoed the need of starting the works of Biratnagar Airport. She also drew the government’s attention towards addressing the voices of people who are on the street protest and gearing up for disaster management efforts.

Shakti Bahadur Basnet said despite formulations of some laws for implementing fundamental rights of the citizen, effective implementation of such laws are awaited while Gajendra Bahadur Mahat wanted the government to be serious about the falling share market.

Surya Prasad Pathak drew the government’s attention towards ‘favourism and nepotism’ in the promotion and transfer in the Armed Police Force (APF).

Prem Suwal presented a condolence motion over the demise of Shobha Pradhan, spouse of Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party chair Narayan Man Bijukchhe. Ganga Chaudhary, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Pramod Kumar Yadav, and Nawaraj Silwal were among those putting their views on the occasion.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY