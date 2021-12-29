Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that festivals like Tamu Lhosar would enhance the spirit of mutual harmony, tolerance and brotherhood among all Nepalis and help further strengthen greater national unity.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar festival today, she has wished that this festival would inspire all Nepalis to take the lead in building a civilized and progressive society. "The role played by the Gurung community in building an economically and socially prosperous country through tourism promotion while preserving and enhancing the nation's indigenous cultural heritage is commendable," the President has said.

The President also wished happiness, peace, good health and longevity to all the brothers and sisters living at home and abroad, and celebrating this festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal