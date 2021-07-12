General

People of Rhishing rural municipality in Tanahu have been forced to live in dark for six days as electric poles are grounded following the incessant rains since July 7.

The recent incidences of natural disaster here led to the disruptions of power supply drinking water and roadways, throwing the life out of gear.

Spokesperson of rural municipality, Vijay Darai, disaster had caused more damages at wards 4, 5 and 8. The disruption of power supply for around a week has cut off the village from the telecommunications facility as people have no way to charge their cell phones.

He said that the locals have been facing problems in moving from one ward to another and landslides have hit the Jhaputaar-Kaahushivapur Chalise route at multiple locations.

Locals are forced to fetch water from wells and taps from far away from home as the landslide washed away the drinking water pipes

Devisara Thapa, 50 of Rhishing-7, and Khum Bahadur Ale, 38, of Rhishing-8, Majhkot were killed in the landslide. Ale was the security guard for the Rhishing rural municipality.

The old structures in the Ajambari temple area of Rhishing -8 have been damaged by landslides.

Apart from the new temple, the old well and the temple have been completely damaged by the landslide, according to rural municipality chairman Rajendra Krishna Shrestha.

As he said, 18 houses were completely damaged by the disaster inside the rural municipality and works are going on to collect the details of other physical losses including food grains.

“We see no possibility of restoring the blocked road at the moment and efforts are going on to open an alternative route for the people’s movement,” the local representative said, adding that incessant rains have hampered the efforts for distributing relief assistance to the affected families. Goods are supplied in the market at exorbitant prices taking undue advantages of the situation, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal