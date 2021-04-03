General

Two road projects in Tanahu district have been selected under the campaign to construct 165 roads across the country, which were launched simultaneously by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday. The selected projects are Madi-Marsyangdi road in constituency-1 and Gaighat-Galyan road in constituency- 2 of the district.

For the projects, Rs 400 million has been released each. The projects are expected to make life of the local people easier in various ways. “The incumbent government has fulfilled our expectation of road network. Now we have expected speedy construction,” said Bijaya Acharya of Byas Municipality-9.

Of the total 32-km Madi-Marsyangdi road that begins from a border of Byas and Bhanu Municipalities and links Palungtar in Gorkha district, 12-km has however been blacktopped.

Likewise, detailed project report of the 170 –km Gaighat-Galyan has begun, said Kedar Sigdel, member of the House of Representatives from Tanahu constituency-2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal