Aiming to electrify all areas in the district, Tanahun is working to supply power across the district within a year.

Tanahun Hydropower Project, which is developing a 140 megawatt power plant in the district, is carrying out electrification in the affected areas as well.

The project being developed at Rising Rural Municipality-1 has impacted the then 17 village development committees (VDCs) in Tanahun.

Site In-charge of Tanahun Electrification Project Laxman Regmi said that electrification task is ongoing in the project-affected areas. Around 7,000 households in the project-affected areas have no access to power supply.

Currently, sub-stations are being fixed at different sites for the power expansion job.

Despite all local levels have the power supply villages within the local levels are still out of reach of electricity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal