General

The district prison, Taplejung is struggling without space to accommodate inmates. So much so, it is forced to house more than six times prisoners than its actual capacity. It is housing 155 inmates against its actual capacity of accommodating 25.

As a result of a lack of space, it has to send women prisoners to the neighbouring Panchthar district prison, said the prison chief Kulendra Khawas.

"As a result, we are finding it difficult to manage such a large number of inmates," he said. The prison is also grappling with a lack of human resources. Although it has nine quotas, it is making do with a jailor, a computer operator and four office assistances, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal