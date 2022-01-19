General

Chairperson of the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of the People's Republic of China Yan Jin Hai has promised to address Nepal's concerns by following the COVID-19 control measures that are in place.

Chair Yan made the assurance in response to a request made by Consul General Nawaraj Dhakal during a courtesy call at his office on Tuesday. Dhakal urged him to bring Nepali products to Tibet by roads, increase the number of cargo vehicles going to Nepal and facilitate them, according to the Nepali Consulate General in Lhasa.

During the meeting, Consul General Dhakal assured the Government of Tibet that Chinese investment in Nepal will be well protected and promoted. The duo discussed current issues of mutual interest and expansion of communication through road, rail, and transmission lines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal