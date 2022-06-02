General

Remains of the victims of the recent Tara Air plane crash were handed to their families today.

According to the TU Teaching Hospital Management, the remains of all 22 who were killed in the crash were handed to their families as post-mortem examinations on the bodies were concluded on Wednesday night.

Four Indians and two Germans are among those killed in the crash and last rites of Indian nationals were conducted at the local Pashupati Aryaghat while the remains of Germans are to be taken to Germany.

Tara Air’s Twin Otter aircraft had gone missing on June 29 as it was en route to Jomsom of Mustang from Pokhara, Kaski and it was found crashed on a cliff at the base of the Manapathi Peak at Thasang rural municipality-2 in Mustang the following morning.

A total of 22 people including three crew members were onboard the plane and none of them survived the crash.

Source: National News Agency Nepal