Hydropower projects are being constructed in Tarakhola rural municipality of Baglung district in a speedy manner. Tarakhola has witnessed completion of the construction of Sayapatri hydropower and most recently 380-MW Tarakhola hydropower project.

In addition preparation is underway to operate four mega projects with the target to generate electricity in a higher volume in Tarakhola. The construction of Mid Tarakhola hydropower project has already initiated while other three hydro projects are under the process of construction.

With this development, Tarakhola is gradually becoming a hub of hydropower of late. The hydro projects are being constructed in Tarakhola in a speedy manner when the central power transmission has not reached out to the most of the areas of the rural municipality.

The construction of 2-2-MW Mid-Tarakhola hydropower project is gaining momentum in a way to get it networked with the central transmission line, shared project managing director Anil Khadka. The Mid-Tarakhola project has begun after the Tarakhola hydel project completed its construction and started generating power.

The project that had started since mid-December last year was put on hold due to coronavirus threat. But now over 25 workers are regularly working in the project, Khadka added. 40 percent of the project works have been so far completed and the target is to accomplish the project and generate energy by this year, he shared. An estimated cost of the project is Rs 260 million.

“The Mid Tarakhola hydropower project has gained momentum and other three projects from Tarakhola to Galkot are also making work progress”, Khadka informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal