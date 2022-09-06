General

The task force of the ruling alliance has decided to conclude its task of deciding on seat sharing among the alliance members by Wednesday. The task force met at the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Baluwatar this evening.

The meeting today ended with a decision to finalize the issue of electoral alliance and seat sharing by tomorrow, said the task force secretary Advocate Keshav Raj Joshi. An agreement is almost reached on the matter and a report on it will soon be presented before the senior leadership, he said.

The task force will meet against at 5:00 pm tomorrow. Led by former General Secretary of Nepali Congress Krishna Prasad Sitaula the task force includes General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa and Minister of Communication and Information Technology and party leader Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from Congress, General Secretary Dev Gurung and Deputy General Secretary Barshman Pun from CPN (Maoist Centre). Likewise, Vice President Pramesh Hamal and General Secretary Beduram Bhusal from CPN (Unified Socialist), leaders Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav and Rakam Chemjong from Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and leaders Himlal Puri and Anand Sharma from Rastriya Janamorcha are members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal