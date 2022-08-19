General

The taskforce formed to arrange seat sharing among the ruling parties for the coming election has been further assigned to build a common understanding for the November 20 election.

The taskforce submitted its report before the top leaders of the ruling coalition during the discussion at Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, on Friday, said taskforce member Keshav Raj Joshi, adding that the taskforce was further assigned to make a common understanding on why the ruling parties had to forge electoral alliance.

An 11-point taskforce was formed under the coordination of NC leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula to sort out the issues on allocation of seats among the ruling parties for coming election.

It is said the taskforce briefed the top leaders on the progress made so far. The top leaders however directed the taskforce to finalize it at the earliest.

The meeting was also attended by NC leader Sitaula, Minister for Communications and Information, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, NC general secretary Gagan Thapa, while Barsha Man Pun and Dev Gurung from the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pramesh Hamal and Beduram Bhushal from the CPN (Unified Socialist), Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav and Rakam Chemjong from JSP and Himlal Puri and Anand Sharma from Rastriya Janamorcha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal