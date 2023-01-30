General

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport has constituted a Road Accident Minimisation Study Taskforce. Government former secretary Sharad Chandra Poudel is the coordinator of the taskforce.

The taskforce has been formed through the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport's level. It has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a study report on vehicle pollution, road traffic safety and reduction of road accidents.

The members of the taskforce include former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Bigyan Raj Sharma, Dr Padam Bahadur Shahi of Pulchowk Engineering Campus, IT engineer Bijaya Poudel and the president or representative of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs. The Director General of the Department of Transport Management is the member-secretary of the taskforce.

Source: National News Agency Nepal