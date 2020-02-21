General

A taskforce formed by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to carryout study about Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is to submit its report to NCP chairs.

A meeting of the taskforce held at the office of the NCP Parliamentary Party at Singha Durbar today decided to submit its report today, said taskforce member Bhim Bahadur Rawal.

He said We have prepared a draft of the report by carrying out extensive study and analysis of necessary materials related to Indo-Pacific Strategy as per the agreement between the government and MCC. WE will submit the report today.

A central committee meeting of the NCP held from January 29 to February 2 had formed three-member taskforce under the coordination of senior leader Jhalanath Khanal to carry out the study about MCC agreement. Standing Committee member Bhim Rawal and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali are the members of the taskforce.

Source: National News Agency Nepal