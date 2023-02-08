Key Issues, politics

A taskforce assigned to formulate the common minimum programme of the Province 1 government handed the draft to the government on Tuesday.

Province 1 Chief Minister Hikmat Bahadur Karki’s private secretary Subash Shrestha confirmed that the taskforce handed the draft of government’s common minimum programme on Tuesday.

The taskforce has proposed the government priorities in 19 points and under 11 headings. Receiving the draft, the Chief Minister promised to implement the document soon. The draft sets a target of achieving around a 70 percent rise in GDP in the next five year, endorsing the approach of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ as the long-term national goal.

The taskforce coordinated by former minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) parliamentary leader, Indra Bahadur Angbo, comprises CPN (UML)’s Ram Bahadur Rana Magar and Rewati Raman Bhandari, Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Prem Raj Thamsung and Janata Samajbadi Party leader Raj Kumar Yadav.

Naming of the Province, provincial administrative constructing and the delegation of executive and constitutional rights to the province as demanded by the spirit of federalism are among the priorities of the draft.

Launching the Province’s projects of pride, promotion of indigenous and local productions at the national and international level and formulation of the communications laws to further systematise the communications and information sector are among the government commitments proposed by the draft.

More, it has proposed to explore ways for increasing capital expenditures, take measures for encouraging income generation for the Province government and for seeking self-sufficiency. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal