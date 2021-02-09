General

The Tatopani customs point at Nepal-China border in Sindhupalchowk district that was closed since January 16 this year has resumed its operation from today.

The custom point, one of the major custom points with China, was closed by the government of China for the last three weeks to carry out maintenance work in the flood-damaged 'Miteri Pool' (Friendship Bridge).

The Bridge is constructed over Bhotekoshi River that borders Nepal and China.

Ganesh Prasad Poudel, Chief of Tatopani Customs Office shared three containers have entered Nepal from China today morning. The Chinese side has sprayed sanitizer over those containers before leaving them in the middle of the 'Miteri Pool' so as to minimize the risk of COVID-19, according to the Customs Office, Sindhupalchowk.

It is believed that all those stranded containers to be sent to Nepal from Khasa in China would arrive Nepal with the resumption of the custom point.

Fruits, mainly apples, readymade garments, shoes, face masks and machinery items related to hydropower project make up the highest import among the goods that are imported from China, according to the Customs Point.

Source: National News Agency Nepal