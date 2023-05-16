Trading

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for submission of tax returns for companies until June 15 this year for the tax year 2022-23.

According to a notice issued today, the benefit will be applicable for the companies that have sought time from the tax authority to file their tax returns.

The move came as many companies, which follow July-June as financial year, could not file their returns even after seeking time since the end of Tax Day - January 15 of every year.

Companies account for roughly 60 percent of total income tax-- the second biggest source of revenue -- collected by the NBR a year.

During the last fiscal year, nearly 29,000 companies filed their tax returns.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha