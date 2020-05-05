General

A teacher has been arrested here for physical assault on a woman. Police apprehended Khagendra Rana of Tribeni, Painyu rural municipality-2 in southern part of Parbat district on Saturday.

Rana had beaten the woman over a minor dispute broke out between them over irrigation canal. The woman had lodged a complaint against Rana at the rural municipality office and the police post.

The woman who suffered serious injuries in the incident has been taken to Waling of the neaighbouring district, Syangja, for treatment, Painyu rural municipality, Ward No 2, Chair, Bhimsen Gurung, said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Source: National News Agency