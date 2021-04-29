General

Two persons died after a scooter met with an accident at Dharapani area of Rishing Rural Muncipality-1 in Tanahun district on Wednesday evening.

The scooter (Ga 18 Pa 377) was heading to Damauli from Thaprek village of Rishing-4 in the district.

The deceased are Sandesh Gajmer, 37, and Pabitra Ranabhat, 26, of Rishing-4, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tanahun Yubraj Timilsina said.

Sandesh was pronounced dead by the doctors in Damauli Hospital and Pabitra died while receiving treatment at Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, DSP Timilsina stated.

Sandesh was an accountant in Bal Bikash Secondary School and Pabitra was a teacher in Mahendra Jyoti Secondary School. They were returning to Damauli as the schools were closed after the corona virus infection. The police said that the scooter met with an accident after losing control following the brake fail.

Source: National News Agency Nepal