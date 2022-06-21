General

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded two teachers to judicial custody for a trial on the charge of abusing students at St. Lawrence College in Chabahil.

A single bench of Justice Kedarnath Poudel issued an order to send Janardan Adhikari and Rajan Kumar Poudel, two teachers of the college, to jail for trial, said court registrar Gyanendra Itani.

They have been remanded to custody for further investigation and trial on the charge of sexually abusing the college students.

Source: National News Agency Nepal