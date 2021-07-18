education, Science & Technology

The Dolpobuddha rural municipality has been facing difficulty in paying schools teachers. Likewise, those involved in the Chief Minister Employment Program have also not been paid.

The payment has been delayed due to lack of time as a result of the contact office remaining in the district headquarters Dunai, and another office in Dhomo of Dolpobuddha, said chief administrative officer Gautam Pangani. Agreement could not be signed with the locals in Dhoma, because they had gone to the jungle to collect herbs.

Now that the salary of the teachers has been deposited in the rural municipality's bank account, they can be paid soon, said Pangani. There are a total of 36 teachers working in three community schools in the rural municipality.

Meanwhile, the funds from the Chief Minister Employment Programme are being returned. Rural municipality Chair Temba Gurung said the money had to be returned as the employees failed to fulfill their duties. Not a single penny has been paid even though people worked under the programme.

Many such funds have been stalled and have to be returned as they were not used by the end of the fiscal year.

Likewise, chief administrative officer of Mudkechula rural municipality Jit Bahadur Shrestha also said that the payment could not be made to the people due to lack of time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal