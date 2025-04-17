Teachers’ Protest Disrupts Community School Enrollment in Palpa



Palpa: The teachers’ ongoing protest has completely affected the enrollment campaign in community schools in Palpa. The educational activities in the community schools of the district have also been affected as most of the teachers of community schools here have gone to participate in the Kathmandu-centric protest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, parents are worried as the results of the annual examination have been suspended due to the protest, which has affected teaching and learning along with the admission process. Narayan Regmi, a parent, expressed concern about the participation of school teachers during the enrollment campaign, fearing a negative impact on the children’s future. “The results of the annual examinations have not yet been officially announced, we are confused when the admission will be opened. We are worried to see that private schools are recruiting students,” he said.





Teachers of almost all the community schools here have taken turns to participate in the teachers’ protest in Kathmandu. The District Working Committee of Nepal Teachers’ Federation, Palpa, has also issued a press release on Wednesday calling upon the teachers of community schools to participate in the protest. All teachers have been requested to participate in the protest through a press release signed by various teachers’ organizations based in Palpa.





Education Officer of Rampur Municipality Bikal Kafle mentioned that the results of the annual examination of the community school have not been officially declared due to the teachers’ protest.

