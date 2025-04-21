Teachers’ Protest Enters 20th Day, Traffic Chaos Hits Commuters



Kathmandu: School teachers from across the country have continued their protests centered on Maitighar-New Baneshwor area for the past few days. Although the protest remains peaceful, it has caused disruptions in traffic management, leading to inconveniences for commuters who are facing route diversions, unexpected congestion, and delays in reaching their destinations.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the disruption in traffic management during peak hours has largely affected students, employees, and the business community. Ram Prasad Dahal, 35, of Lokanthali, Bhaktapur, reported that his daily schedule has been affected by the continued agitations of teachers along one of the busiest areas of the Kathmandu Valley. He mentioned that it has significantly lengthened the travel hours to reach his office from his residence.





Mina Lama, 28, of Old Baneshwor, shared similar experiences and expressed her desire for the protesting teachers to avoid causing inconveniences to daily commuters. Kathmandu Valley Traffic Office’s Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police, Deepak Giri, stated that they are compelled to make traffic diversions due to the protest, although they are aware that it largely inconveniences travelers.





Despite meetings between the government and the agitating parties, the issue remains unresolved. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Confederation of Nepalese Teachers have held unofficial talks, with Ministry Spokesperson Shiva Kumar Sapkota indicating that efforts are underway to address the teachers’ concerns comprehensively.





CNT Chair Laxmi Kishor Subedi acknowledged that, despite unofficial dialogues with the Ministry, no substantive achievement has been made, prompting the decision to prolong the agitations. “The protest was launched with the determination and the policy to get teachers’ concerns addressed,” he said, noting that the protest includes teachers from all 77 districts and 753 local levels.

