Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung has argued that teachers' role is crucial to control rampant corruption in the country. Minister Gurung also viewed that the government was working to break the web of the corruption that has plagued the country for long.

At a programme in Chitwan on Saturday on the occasion of 34th Establishment Day of Nepal Teacher's Union, Minister Gurung mentioned that education and ethical values shared by the teachers are vital in curbing corruption in the society.

Likewise, he shared that the teachers of the present time are the efficient persons of the future to lead the nation.

Saying that some leaders of the Nepali Congress (NC) are also dragged into corruption allegations, Minister Gurung said no one will be spared on corruption issues adding that the government is working seriously to combat corruption.

NC leaders Tek Prasad Gurung, Rajeshwor Khanal, Jit Narayan Shrestha, Bagmati Province Assembly Member Uttam Joshi and others spoke their views on roles of teachers and government's priorities to the education sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal