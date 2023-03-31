Games

The final name list of 22 players selected for the first round of the Women's Asian Football Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has been published today.

Head coach of the Nepali women's football team Ananta Raj Thapa announced the 22-member team led by Anjila Tumbapo Subba. Other players include Anjana Ranamagar, Ushanath, Samikshya Ghimire, Hira Kumari Bhujel, Amrita Jaishi, Bimala BK, Nisha Thokar, Puja Rana, Sirjana Chemjong, Renuka Nagarkoti, Bimala Chaudhary, Saru Limbu, Dipa Shahi, Sabita Ranamagar, Anita Basnet, Anita KC, Amisha Karki, Rekha Paudel, Sabitra Bhandari, Rashmi Kumari Ghising and Nirmala BK.

For the qualifiers, Nepal is placed into Group 'C' alongside Vietnam. Other two countries, Palestine and Afghanistan, who were grouped 'C' pulled out of the match.

Nepal will play its two matches against Vietnam at Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium, first on April 5 and second on April 8. Top team will make it to the second round.

Source: National News Agency Nepal