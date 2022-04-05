education, Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Poudel has said government would expand the technical education to all 753 local levels. The schools running technical classes would be established as centres of excellence, he added.

At an interaction organized by Sunwal Municipality here Monday, Minister Poudel informed that technical education was focused on building skill-based education for better livelihood. "Government has emphasized on physical infrastructures, teaching and learning system and legal reform," he said, adding that the reform could however be ensured with collaborative efforts of teachers, guardians, students and other stakeholders.

He urged the local levels to merge schools for which government was ready to establish necessary infrastructures. Minister Poudel also urged the teachers and principals to devote educational reform by avoiding political and social works.

Basic amenities including drinking water and toilets will be ensured along with physical infrastructures of schools in the coming three years.

Acting Mayor of Sunwal Municipality Dadhiram Aryal informed that quality enhancement of school education was top priority there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal