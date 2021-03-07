General

Minister for Forest and Environment Prem Bahadur Ale defended himself and said he was defamed by misusing technology.

Minister Ale was referring to those video clips doing rounds in social networking sites lately where he was projected as saying, "Tree gives carbon dioxide to human."

Addressing the 21st annual general meeting of the Federation of Forest Based Industry and Trade (FenFIT) here today, Minister Ale clarified that remarks he had made at the Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal (FECOFUN) few days ago were edited and disseminated to disrepute him.

Urging the public not to trust that "edited" video clip, Ale asserted, "I had intended to say that the fallen tree would not give oxygen. Such trees only give carbon dioxide. But those who hate the incumbent government and me have distorted my views and disseminated it across social media to ridicule me."

He also clarified his statement-"This is a people's government and it is responsible towards public."- was also distorted and expressed his qualm over distortion.

Stating that his serious attention has been drawn towards such malicious activity against him, the Minister urged those defaming him to use that energy for the greater good of the country rather than abusing technology.

On a different note, he shared that the Scientific Forest Management was scrapped for people had found involved in deforestation in the name of scientific forest management. According to him, correspondence was made with the concerned ministries in all provinces to keep track of those trees cut down in the name of scientific forest management.

The government has also banned the commercial tree felling, sales and exports. Over 250,000 labourers and huge number of entrepreneurs are estimated to have depended on the forest-based enterprises in the country.

Acknowledging this, the Minister pledged that he would not put the entrepreneurs and workers at lurch. "Ministry is holding discussion to find a solution to this issue."

FenFIT President Shyam Sundar Dhakal urged the Minister to lift the ban on sales of those timbers for which all the legal procedure has been met. (Photo available)

Source: National News Agency Nepal