CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli has expressed the belief that the Haritalika (Teej) festival encourages Nepali women to move ahead united for ending the social anomalies while promoting tolerance and family bonding.

In a message of best wishes he gave on the occasion of the Teej and Gaura Parba festivals today, he said Teej is considered a festival in which women vent out their pain and distress.

The UML Chair also expressed the confidence that women would extend strong support in making successful the campaign of social change, development, good governance, fair conduct and transparency which the party has brought so that all sections of society will achieve social justice, equality and security.

Source: National News Agency Nepal