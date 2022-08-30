General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has said Haritalika Teej is the festival to raise voices in collective manner. It helps to foster family unity and social harmony, and erase discrimination, he added.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Teej festival today, Speaker Sapkota hoped the Teej would help create the atmosphere conducive for women's freedoms, security and dignified life.

Speaker Sapkota also reminded the sisters to be aware of scientific value in lifestyle while celebrating the festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal