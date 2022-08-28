General

Executive Chairperson of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Dharmendra Jha, has said Teej, the greatest festival of Hindu women, is linked to women's freedoms and empowerment.

At an interaction organized by the FNJ RSS Chapter on 'Teej festival' in its office on Sunday, Chairperson Jha added that Teej also bears traditional and cultural significance. "Teej is not only limited to Hindu women and Nepali territory, but also attracting people from other communities. It has gained the status of national festival. Lately, the Chhatha and Teej have established as the national festivals," he observed.

According to him, if the Teej festival is linked to women freedoms, it would help prop up social change. As Teej is the symbol of women's freedoms, it contributes to democracy. Festivals enable citizens, Jha underscored.

Moreover, the Chairperson made aware the reporters that Teej could also be linked to journalism. Teej could be reported in various angles. How different sorts of messages the Teej is giving in recent time can be mulled and reported in a way it contributes to women empowerment, he argued.

On the occasion, RSS Chapter Chair of FNJ, Pabitra Guragain, viewed Teej should not only be regarded from traditional viewpoint but also from women's emancipation and empowerment.

Basu Rimal Yatri Award conferred on Dutta and Timalsina

Meanwhile, the 'Basu Rimal Yatri Memorial Award' instituted by the RSS Employees' Association has been conferred on Dhirendra Dutt and Kedar Prasad Timalsina.

RSS Chairperson Jha and General Manager Siddharaj Rai handed over the award. Dutta has been serving at technical section of RSS for 24 years while Timalsina for 27 as office assistant.

They were also given the cash and letters of appreciation. Similarly, Maina Thapa, who has been serving the office for 36 years was honoured by offering shawl at the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal