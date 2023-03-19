Health & Safety

A girl from Baglung has died after falling while taking a photo from near a bridge in Kushma Municipality-1. Apsara Khatun, 15, of Baglung Municipality-2, died after falling from near the suspension bridge connecting Bangechour of Parbat and Aduwari in Baglung.

Khatun was with her family to visit the longest suspension bridge of country when fell down the cliff while taking a photograph. She was taking a photograph near the Nepal Telecom board placed on the eastern side of the bridge, when she slipped and fell down the cliff, Chief of Parbat police Madhusudhan Neupane said.

Khatun was rescued in an unconscious state and rushed to hospital, but died on the way.Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal