General

A teenager was killed when a tractor met with an accident and overturned in Manaraja of Bodebersain Municipality-7 of Saptari today.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Kumar Paudar, 19, son of Rajin Paudar of the same locality. Umesh Sah, a local informed that Shiva Kumar died on the spot when the tractor (Pradesh 2-01-001 2001) overturned while it was returning loaded with mud to Kerabari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal