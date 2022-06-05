General

A 19-year-old girl of Shuklaphanta Municipality-10 has been rescued from the border area. A joint team of police and Maiti Nepal, a NGO rescued the girl on Saturday evening from ward no. 7 of Dodhara Chandani municipality.

Pawan Yadav, 29, of Uttar Pradesh, India has been arrested by the police for his involvement in attempting to transport the girl to India. An investigation into the incident is underway, Krishna Dutta Bhatt, in-charge of Police Post Babathan said.

Maheshwori Bhatta, coordinator of Maiti Nepal Kanchanpur, said that the girl was rescued after a tip-off was received that she was being lured to go to India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal