The Nepal Telecom Authority has directed Smart Telecom Pvt Ltd to operate its services in easy and smooth manner.

The Authority issued this directive to the organisation regarding the service of the Smart Telecom Pvt Ltd not functional at some places of the country.

The Authority said telecom service should be operated in efficient manner where the service recipients could use the service without any obstruction until the permission of telecommunication service terminated.

It was the responsibility of the telecom service providers to operate the service continuously by following the rules and laws as telecom service has been classified as the most essential service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal