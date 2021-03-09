Health & Safety, medical

The telemedicine service operated by Khilung Deurali health post at Bhirkot municipality-8 is becoming effective.

Locals are very happy with the telemedicine service started six months ago in view of the COVID-19 infection.

Health post chief, Dipesh Nepali, said that the health post has been providing information about safe abortion service under telemedicine service.

He said, "We have started telemedicine service targeting the women of rural areas. Now, this service has become very effective as one can easily take service staying at own houses."

The health post started providing safe abortion and family planning service under the telemedicine service started from September 22, 2020.

Seventeen women health volunteers have been selected where there would be a woman health volunteers in every ward.

Pregnant woman talks with woman health volunteers through telephone, viber, Skype and messenger and an arrangement of abortion is being made to those pregnant women who want abortion.

Nepali further said that arrangement has been made where abortion of nine week can be done at consent of the woman in the health post which is enlisted for safe abortion service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal