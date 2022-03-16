General

Stakeholders have demanded additional doctors and necessary communications equipment for effectively running the telemedicine service.

At a telemedicine service related policy meeting organized here on Tuesday by Province 1 Health Ministry, Health Directorate, Dhankuta, the participants said proper incentives to doctors and arrangement of information technology-related human resource at district hospitals and health centers would only enhance effectiveness of telemedicine service.

On the occasion, Province 1 Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Indra Bahadur Angbo said telemedicine was effective in providing health service to the people of remote areas.

Urging the concerned authorities to operate full-fledged service and connect district hospitals before the end of this fiscal year, he stressed on the need of promoting mutual collaboration among the public hospitals for quality health services to the people.

Health Minister Jayaram Yadav said the people from remote areas can feel the devolved rights of Singhadurbar to doorsteps through the delivery of health services. He further noted that federalism would be successful with smooth health service delivery.

Also speaking on the occasion, Secretary at Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning Suman Dahal, Health Ministry Secretary Anuj Bhattachan, former directorate general of Department of Health Service Dr Mingmar Gyaljen Sherpa and chief of directorate Gyanendra Bahadur Basnet said the health sector of province 1 would gain momentum with the implementation of telemedicine service.

The meeting was attended by the doctors and information technology experts of different hospitals and the World Health Organization.

It was shared in the meeting that the federal government had provided a budget of Rs 5 million for the operation of telemedicine service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal