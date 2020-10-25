General

Telephone service in four rural municipalities in Humla district has been disrupted for the past one month after the towers conked out, said the NTC officials in Humla district.

The rural municipalities that have been deprived of the service include Adanchuli, Tajakot, Chankheli, Sarkegad in Mulma and Soru in neighbouring Mugu district. The towers at Srinagar and Kalika of Adanchuli Rural Municipality and at Melchham of Chankheli Rural Municipality have stopped functioning, said the local people.

As a result, the local people have faced sheer difficulties in communication.

Chairperson of Adanchuli Rural Municipality Dal Fadera said the problem was yet to be sorted out despite calls to the NTC central office for repair of the damaged towers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal