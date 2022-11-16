General

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has urged one and all to apply precautions as the temperature across the country is dropping gradually.

Issuing a special bulletin today, the Department has urged to protect themselves from cold as chances are high for gradual decrease in the temperature due to impact of westerly win in the country.

The minimum temperature in the country is likely to decrease further while considering the recent patterns, it is said.

In the past 24 hours, the Kathmandu valley’s minimum temperature remained 9.0 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was 22.0 degree Celsius, the Department said

Likewise, the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department said that hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki and Karnali provinces are likely to remain partly clouded while the mountainous regions of province 1, Gandaki and Karnali would remain mainly fair this afternoon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal