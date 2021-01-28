General

A temple constructed atop a circular rock at the bank of Myagdi river in Beni municipality-2 has started attracting devotees and tourists.

Devotees and tourists have started coming to see the Durga Bhagawati temple standing on top of the mammoth boulder spread over three ropanis of land. A trekking route has been sculpted on the face of the boulder for the visitors to get to the top and offer worship.

Deepak Baniya of Mangalaghat said that the temple built on the top of the boulder is unique. It was built in 2039 BS and has now become attractive after its reconstruction and a trekking route reaching the temple was constructed.

The temple was reconstructed and the trekking route was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.581 million where Division Forest Office, Beni municipality and District Revenue Office also provided financial support for the same, said Construction Committee Chair, Narayan Karki.

Similarly, Rs 1.122 million of donation was collected for the same, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal