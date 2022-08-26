General

A temporary Romanian Mission has been established at the Foreign Employment Office in Tahchal for the convenience of workers going to Romania for foreign employment.

The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security established the temporary mission to facilitate visa process for Nepali workers going to Romania for employment. Prior to this, Nepalis wishing to go to Romania for work had to go to the Romanian Embassy in New Delhi, India to apply for a visa after receiving an employment contract from the employer in Romania.

Spokesperson of the Ministry Dandu Raj Ghimire said the mission has been established in coordination with the concerned authorities to make sure that Nepali citizens who have got job opportunities in Romania do not have to be deprived of it and to address their related concerns.

The mission will facilitate the visa application process of Nepali citizens who want to go to Romania for employment as well as other for other purposes. The Labor and Employment Office, Tahachal will coordinate the necessary services provided by the mission.

Meanwhile, the ministry has requested all concerned not to pay any other charges except visa fee specified in the Romanian mission temporarily established in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal